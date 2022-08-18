BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will present its 16th Annual Antique Firearms and Indian Artifact Show on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.
Two buildings will house over 100 tables of exhibitors and vendors from across the state.
The firearms building emphasizes 19th century western Pennsylvania gunsmiths and includes accouterments and antique and modern rifle recreations of both flint and percussion rifles. Many are for sale.
The archaeological building will present some of the finest privately held collections of prehistoric and historic Native American artifacts from this region. Items for display and sale will include flint tools and points, ground stone items, pipes, beadwork, pottery and publications.
Experts in both buildings will be available throughout the day to answer questions about your interests and provide free evaluations and identifications of rifles or artifacts brought in by the public.
Food concessions and other events will be open throughout the day, including special raffles, children’s activities, primitive games, flint-knapping demonstrations and the popular atlatl throw.
The atlatl is an ancient hunting weapon that preceded the bow and arrow. It is a spear-throwing device, which is essentially a stick with a handle on one end and a hook that engages a light spear or “dart” on the other. The flipping motion of the atlatl propels the dart much faster and farther than if launched by hand alone. Everyone can to try their hand with the help of instructors.
Admission for this event is $7 for adults and free for children 16 and under.
The Jefferson County Fairgrounds are located on Route 28, a quarter-mile north of Interstate 80, exit 81.
To reserve a vendor table or for additional information, call the Jefferson County History Center at (814) 849-0077 or email Ken Burkett at kburkett-jchc@windstream.net.