BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County History Center and North Fork Chapter 29 of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology will present its 16th Annual Antique Firearms and Indian Artifact Show on Saturday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

Two buildings will house over 100 tables of exhibitors and vendors from across the state.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos