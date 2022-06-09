PLUMCREEK TWP. – A 21-year-old Apollo woman was fatally injured on Sunday, June 5 while allegedly attempting to flee from state police in Plumcreek Township.
Madison Sapinsky was reportedly killed when she crashed her 2014 Chevrolet Cruze at approximately 7:50 p.m. along Margaret Road, just south of Saint Paul Road.
According to reports, the crash occurred as state police were attempting a traffic stop on Sapinsky’s southbound Cruze. Sapinsky failed to stop and fled at a high rate of speed, eventually losing control of the vehicle on a curve in the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree just west of the roadway, before catching on fire.
Following the impact, the state police trooper reportedly pulled Sapinsky from her burning car. She suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Armstrong County Chief Deputy Coroner Robert Bellas.
Sapinsky was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, reports state.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, June 6. Autopsy and toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.
The coroner’s office was assisted at the scene by Kittanning State Police, Elderton Volunteer Fire Department, Kittanning Township Volunteer Fire Department and Kittanning No. 6 Ambulance. The cause of the crash is still under investigation by state police.