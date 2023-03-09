CLARION – The Clarion Chapter of Rotary International is accepting applications for $6,000 worth of scholarships through March 31.
The scholarships include:
• Two $1,000 Amy Davis Scholarships will be awarded to Clarion County high school seniors based on academic, extracurricular school activities and civic/community volunteerism.
• One $1,000 Trueman Mills RYLA Scholarship will be awarded to a Clarion County high school senior based on academic, extracurricular school activities and civic/community volunteerism. The student must also have been a graduate of District 7280’s RYLA Program
• One $1,000 Orville H Lerch 4-H Scholarship will be awarded to a Clarion County high school senior based on academic, extracurricular school activities and civic/community volunteerism. Scholarship candidates shall be Clarion County 4-H members for a minimum of three years.
• One $1,000 Clarion University Scholarship will be awarded to a Clarion County high school senior based on academic, extracurricular school activities and civic/community volunteerism. Scholarship candidates must also have been accepted to Clarion University.
• One $1,000 Thomas Burkhardt Award will be awarded for the Outstanding Vocational Cooperative Education student in 2022.
For more information and applications, students should contact their high school guidance counselor or visit www.clarionrotary.com.