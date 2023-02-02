CLARION – The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission is seeking applicants for the 2023 Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship.
The honorees shall be chosen from the 2023 graduating class of the high schools located in Armstrong, Clarion and Indiana Counties or the graduating class of a cyber school or home school.
Students applying for the Bernie Smith Memorial Scholarship should be scholars exemplifying the mission of the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission by way of their involvement, leadership and accomplishments throughout their high school career. This scholarship provides one high school senior in each county with a single award of $1,000
Applications are due March 15, and can be found at www.aicdac.org.
For more information and submission, contact Kami Anderson at Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission (724) 354-2746 ext. 302, on the AICDAC website at www.aicdac.org or your high school guidance office.