NEW BETHLEHEM – In the wake of a 27-day strike, negotiators from the Redbank Valley Education Association (RVEA) and the school board entered into non-binding arbitration last Wednesday, Nov. 10, in an effort to end the three-year stalemate.
Based on information obtained from the required public disclosure of both sides’ proposals as part of the arbitration process, there are some key issues separating the two sides.
RVEA is proposing a seven-year contract with salary increases retroactive to July 1, 2019. There are also step increases each year, with the association overseeing the distribution and schedules of salaries. The proposal also addresses the use and distribution of personal leave days by and among the staff and offers incentives for retirement.
Regarding the proposed move from the district’s current healthcare provider to the Allegheny County Schools Health Insurance Consortium (ACSHIC), Patrick Andrekovich, UniServ Representative with the Pennsylvania State Education Association which represents Redbank’s teachers, said that there seems to be interest on both sides.
“The board has been very receptive to making the switch and has worked with the union to attempt to make it work,” he said, pointing out that current information indicates that the change in healthcare consortiums would be beneficial to both sides.
“We are optimistic it will happen,” Andrekovich said of the healthcare change. “The savings to the district is very significant, but we need to iron out some of the logistics of making the switch.”
The district’s proposal is a five-year contract and outlines five board-designed options for the distribution of wages and salary increases. RVEA would be permitted to choose the option that best suits the teachers. It also proposes new language to the sick leave policy which states that any full-time employees who use three or less sick days during a school year can receive a $500 contribution to their health savings account from the district. Contributions would decrease as used sick days increase.
Noting that there is no change in the district’s proposal from the last negotiation session, chief negotiator Dr. Chad Shaffer said, “The district’s best and final offer remains unchanged, since it represents the most recurring expense increase that the district can offset with tax increases.”
Regarding the district’s position on the change of healthcare providers, Shaffer said that the district is still waiting for additional information regarding the cost of potentially changing to the ACSHIC.
Robert Zaruta, chief negotiator for the Redbank Valley School Board Bargaining Committee, echoed Shaffer’s comments on the proposal.
“I believe the district’s proposal is very reasonable in light of the district’s financial position,” he said. “It would be irresponsible for the district to agree to any proposal under which recurring costs exceed projected revenue.”
Already two meetings into the arbitration process, the second of which was held Monday evening, Andrekovich said that arbitration has been going well.
“We are hopeful this process will lead to an agreement,” he said.
According to Andrekovich there are three more caucus sessions scheduled to discuss salary, non-economic issues and healthcare.
“I expect the arbitration hearing process to conclude by the end of November and a report to be issued in late December or early January,” he said. “At that point, both sides will have an opportunity to vote on the report.”