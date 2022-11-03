FOXBURG – The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will celebrate its 16th anniversary with a classical cabaret performed by Katherine “Kathy” Soroka and Friends on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall.
This “Pops” concert will include an eclectic mix of many genres ARCA audiences have enjoyed over the years — chamber music, piano solos, art song, opera, jazz standards and musical theatre — from Bizet, Strauss and Rossini to American composers Gershwin, Bernstein and Sondheim.
At intermission, guests can enjoy a champagne toast to the volunteers, donors, cooperative artists and patrons who have supported ARCA since its inception. And after the concert, a wine and cheese reception will be held at the Red Brick Gallery for the opening of Jeffrey Calta’s exhibit “Dark Art: Leaded Glass in 2, 3 and 4 Dimensions” and Donna Edmond’s nature watercolors.
Known to audiences as an ARCA board member, handing out programs or taking photos at the back of the hall, Kathy has had a double career both onstage and backstage in the performing arts. Hailed for her “masterful” and “heartfelt vocalism” (Pittsburgh Post Gazette), she is known for her vivid and moving performances as a singer-actress. Her world premiere of David Stock’s “Solomon Songs” with the Pittsburgh New Music Ensemble was acclaimed for “finding both lush lines and dramatic intensity... commanding the stage”. (TribLive)
In this reprise of her performance of ARCA’s inaugural concert in 2006, Kathy Soroka will be joined by tenor Robert Frankenberry, violinist Monique Mead and pianist Walter Morales. The performers will share with the Lincoln Hall audience the joy they’ve had making music together on some of the leading concert series in Pittsburgh.
The concert is sponsored by Kears and Karen Pollock.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets can be reserved by calling (724) 659-3153 to pay by cash or check at the door, or purchased online at alleghenyriverstone.org.
This concert will feature everything from the vocal fireworks of Rossini and elegance of Massenet’s “Elégie” to a duet from Bizet’s Carmen and Rachmaninoff’s rhapsodic 18th Variation on Paganini for piano. In the second half, guests can enjoy Leonard Bernstein at his most outrageous as well as a medley of standards by George Gershwin, “Bring Him Home” from Les Miserables, Stephen Sondheim’s “Children will Listen” and Aaron Copland’s “Shall We Gather at the River.”
Internationally acclaimed violinist Monique Mead joins the ensemble performing the violin obligato in Richard Strauss’ “Beim Schlafengehen,” as well as the first Gershwin Prelude arranged by Jascha Heifetz.
A winner of the Pittsburgh Concert Society Auditions, Soroka is known for creating characters and song interpretations that are brimming with life, pathos and humor. For the Frick Museum “Music for Exhibitions concert” in Pittsburgh, she curated and performed a concert with Chatham Baroque, performed in two seasons of the Pittsburgh Jewish Music Festival and debuted in Betty Oliviero’s Juego de Siempre in New York City with Joel Sachs and the internationally acclaimed new music ensemble, Continuum. In musical theatre, Soroka has played Jenny in “Company” at the Pittsburgh Playhouse, the Witch in “Into the Woods” with the Barrow Civic Theatre, and Vera in “Pal Joey” at the Colonial Theatre.
Robert Frankenberry enjoys a multi-faceted relationship with music as a singer, pianist, conductor, orchestrator, director, and even occasionally as a composer. On stage, Robert Franberry has performed a wide range of roles including Mozart in “Amadeus,” John Adams in “1776,” Bacchus in “Ariadne auf Naxos,” the tile roles in “Don Carlo,” “The Tales of Hoffmann,” “Faust” and “Willy Wonka.”
A passionate ambassador of classical music, violinist Monique Mead enjoys a rich career as a performer, educator, and innovator. Inspired and mentored by Leonard Bernstein, Mead has devoted her performing career to nurturing new audiences and deepening the musical experience for seasoned concertgoers.
A native of Costa Rica, Walter Morales is the Music Director of the Edgewood Symphony Orchestra. He also is an active concert pianist and has toured throughout the United States, Central and South America.