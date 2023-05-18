BROOKVILLE – Chuck Williams, Ph.D., of Williams Ecological LLC will present a special program at the upcoming meeting of the North Fork Chapter 29 meeting of the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology in Brookville.
Williams’ program focuses on the Pymatuning Swamp in northwestern Pennsylvania. This area was a glacial wetland covering more than 10,000 acres which was dammed in 1933, creating the largest human-made lake in the state. Ecological communities and archaeology of Pymatuning Swamp were largely lost to reservoir construction and flooding, but historic surveys and maps allow a glimpse into the region’s past. This presentation will focus on the history, archaeology and past environments of Pymatuning Swamp, with an emphasis on the rich historical landscape that once was.
The program “Man with the Crooked Mouth: Archaeology, history, and past environments of Pymatuning Swamp” will begin on Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church Education Building located at the corner of White and Main streets in Brookville.
This event is free and the public is invited to attend.
For more information, contact Ken Burkett at (814) 849-0077.