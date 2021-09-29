HARRISBURG – The past week was especially difficult for local counties as numerous coronavirus-related deaths were reported throughout the area.
In the past seven days, 10 virus-related deaths were reported in Armstrong County, 15 in Butler County, two apiece in Clarion and Venango counties and one in Jefferson County.
Armstrong County saw its death toll jump from 157 during the pandemic to 167 in just the past week, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the county increased from 7,201 to 7,546.
In Clarion County, death totals rose from 100 to 102 in the past seven days, with cases rising from 3,764 to 3,961.
Butler County experienced one of its worst weeks during the pandemic, with deaths rising from 436 to 451 and cases climbing from 21,322 to 22,110.
Venango County’s death totals increased from 109 to 111, as cases there rose from 4,962 to 5,204.
Death totals in Jefferson County went from 103 to 104 in the past week, as cases increased from 3,953 to 4,114.
Only Forest County saw its death toll hold steady at 22, as cases there went up from 1,498 to 1,519.
In local hospitals, Clarion Hospital reported on Monday that it was treating 13 patients for COVID-19, with four in the intensive care unit. At Butler Memorial Hospital, 37 patients were being treated on Monday for coronavirus, with eight in the ICU.
Across the state, 5,429 additional positive cases of COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total during the pandemic to 1,420,478.
There are 2,778 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of that number, 666 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. Statewide percent positivity for the week of Sept. 17-23 stood at 8.9 percent.
As of Monday, there were 75 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 29,226 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (between 5-18 years old) is 12.2 times greater this year than in 2020. In fact, between Sept. 15 and Sept. 21, 2020, there were a total of 650 COVID-19 cases in school-aged kids compared to 7,928 cases in the same age group during the same week in 2021.
On the vaccine front, the CDC reported that as of Monday, 68.5 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers have administered 12,713,634 total vaccine doses, including 97,983 additional doses authorized for people who are immunocompromised, as of Tuesday, Sept. 28.
Across the state, 6,193,136 people are fully vaccinated; with 6,967 vaccinations administered since Monday and a seven-day moving average of more than 14,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.