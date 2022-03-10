HARRISBURG – The rate of COVID-19 infection in the area continued to decline over the past week; yet, local counties still lost residents to the virus.
In Clarion County, which only witnessed 16 new coronavirus infections in the last seven days, two fatalities were reported in the same time span. The new virus-related deaths pushed the county’s death total to 199 during the pandemic, as the county’s caseload inched upward from 8,161 cases to 8,177.
Three Armstrong County residents died from COVID-19 infections in the past week, adding to the county’s death toll of 335 people. Cases in the county rose from 15,125 to 15,163.
Butler County saw a large jump in deaths attributed to the virus, with 12 residents dying in the past week. The county has lost 712 people during the pandemic, while the county caseload increased from 44,038 to 44,162.
Four deaths were reported over the past week in Jefferson County, whose death totals now stand at 222. Cases in the county rose from 8,863 to 8,904.
Venango County also reported four deaths this past week, with 233 residents now having died from the virus. The total number of cases in the county increased from 11,161 to 11,194.
Forest County reported only three new infections in the past week, pushing the county’s caseload to 2,232.
Forest’s death totals remained at 35 fatalities.
Across the state, 360 Pennsylvanians died in the past week from COVID-19, raising the county’s pandemic death total to 43,692 people.
The number of infections across the state rose from 2,287,734 to 2,293,142, while probable cases increased from 470,412 to 471,909.
Local hospitals have seen a bit of a reprieve in COVID cases, with Clarion Hospital reporting on Monday that it was treating only one patient for coronavirus, with no patients in the intensive care unit.
At Butler Memorial Hospital, 11 patients were being treated for COVID-19 as of Monday, with two needing to be in the ICU.