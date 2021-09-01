HARRISBURG – Armstrong, Jefferson, Venango and Butler counties all reported new coronavirus-related deaths in the past week as cases of the virus continue to rise across the region.
Three new deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported in Armstrong County in the past seven days, raising the county’s death toll from 148 to 151. The number of cases also rose from 6,256 a week ago to 6,389 as of yesterday (Tuesday).
Although Clarion County’s death totals remained at 98 over the course of the last week, the number of coronavirus cases in the county jumped from 3,326 to 3,397.
One additional virus-related death was reported in Jefferson County, raising the county’s deaths from 99 to 100. Cases in the county increased from 3,479 to 3,548 in the past week.
In Butler County, the death toll rose from 427 to 429, as cases rose significantly from 18,597 to 19,080.
Venango County reported one new virus-related death this past week, going from 105 to 106. COVID-19 cases there increased from 4,287 to 4,418.
And in Forest County, the number of cases rose from 1,449 to 1,462 as the number of deaths held at 21.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Tuesday there were 3,249 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,300,368.
Across the state, there are 1,850 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 474 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 20-26 stood at 7.8 percent.
As of Monday, there were 21 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,235 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
According to the CDC, as of Monday, Pennsylvania ranked fifth among all 50 states for total vaccine doses administered. A total of 65.8 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine providers have administered 12,178,030 total vaccine doses in Pennsylvania as of Tuesday, Aug. 31. In the state, 5,960,402 people are fully vaccinated; with 16,405 vaccinations administered since Monday and a seven-day moving average of more than 17,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.
The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.