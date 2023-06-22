LICKING TWP. – An Emlenton couple is facing charges after they were accused of opening a credit card and making purchases in another person’s name between Aug. 1, 2018 and March 23, 2020 along Canoe Ripple Road in Licking Township.
Cami Lyn Martin, 57, and Richard James Martin, 61, were each charged with felony counts of access device fraud and identity theft, as well as misdemeanor counts of identity theft and forgery.
On March 21, 2022, according to court documents, Jacob Eicher reported to state police that he had received paperwork in the mail regarding a civil suit against him for an unpaid Credit One Bank credit card balance in the amount of $1,035. Eicher said that he never had a credit card and that he didn’t know that a card had been opened in his name until he received the court notice from Midland Funding LLC.
While speaking to police, Eicher reportedly explained that his former neighbors, Cami and Richard Martin, had offered to do his 2018 taxes for him in 2019, and he gave his personal information to Cami. Eicher said that he and the Martins later had a falling out, and Eicher moved away shortly thereafter.
Police said statements from Credit One Bank showed $5,493 in purchases were made between June 24, 2019 and March 23, 2020 on a credit card with Eicher’s name and social security number. It was also discovered that the billing address on the statement belonged to Cami and Richard Martin.
Credit One Bank also reportedly said that they did not have the payment information for the account.
Also on March 21, 2022, reports state, an attorney with the law office of Hayt, Hayt and Landau told police that Eicher’s hearing had been continued for 60 days, and noted that the case would be dismissed at the hearing if there was an ongoing investigation for identity theft.
Police contacted the law office again on June 21, 2022 and were reportedly informed that the civil suit against Eicher had been dropped because it was a case of identity theft.
During an interview on Sept, 29, 2022, Eicher reportedly told police that he had received a $427 statement from I.C. Systems for an unpaid DirectTV bill.
Police said they and Eicher contacted I.C. Systems and were told that no payments had been made on an account that was opened from Aug. 1, 2018 to Feb. 10, 2020. Eicher said he never had the television service.
The television company provided Eicher with the address, telephone number and email address on the account, which allegedly all belonged to Cami and Richard Martin.
Charges against Cami and Richard Martin were filed June 7 by Trooper Stephanie Lindenmuth with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.