COOPERSTOWN – “River Boots — A Fish Warden’s Tales of Pennsylvania Fish and Game Law Enforcement,” written by Robert Lynn “Bob” Steiner, was recently published on Amazon.com.

Steiner describes it as “a career synopsis, a training manual, a history book and one conservation officer’s slightly twisted view of a quarter century in the business. It is a sometimes belly-laughing look at a profession that can turn deadly serious in a second and can leave tears running down your face from laughter a few minutes later.”

