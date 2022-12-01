NEW BETHLEHEM – Two area men are facing charges stemming from an incident on Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. along Broad Street in New Bethlehem.
Lathan Ryan Buzzard, 28, of New Bethlehem, was charged with receiving stolen property.
Brenton Todd Doverspike, 26, of Rimersburg, was charged with theft.
According to court documents, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police (SCCRP) Department responded to the Uni-Mart on Oct. 25 to conduct a follow-up interview for an alleged theft that had taken place at the gas station earlier in the month.
At the scene, officers spoke with the store manager who reportedly explained that she had unplugged one of the skill machines on the morning of Oct. 18 after a winning ticket had become stuck inside. She said she informed Doverspike, who is an employee at the gas station, that she had unplugged the machine at the start of his shift.
The ticket was allegedly discovered to be gone later in the day when another employee attempted to retrieve it from the machine.
Police said security footage from the gas station shows Doverspike plugging in the machine for his friend, Buzzard. After pushing some buttons, Buzzard was observed handing the stuck ticket, along with another ticket, to Doverspike.
During an interview on Oct. 27, reports state, Doverspike confessed his involvement in the incident. He admitted to cashing the ticket and giving $70 in winnings to Buzzard, knowing that the money did not belong to Buzzard. Doverspike said he forgot that his manager told him that the ticket was stuck in the machine.
In a separate interview on Oct. 29, police said Buzzard explained that the game was not working right, so he pushed the reimbursement button to get back the $20 he had put in. He allegedly said that the stuck ticket was ejected with his reimbursement ticket, and Doverspike took the tickets and paid him for both.
When he was questioned about the ticket being time stamped, Buzzard reportedly said he believed it was, but it was not his job.
Charges against both men were filed Nov. 23 by SCCRP Chief Robert Malnofsky with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.