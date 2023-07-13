HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently announced this year’s distribution of impact fees on natural gas producers, totaling $278,881,450.
According to the PUC, county and municipal governments directly affected by drilling will receive a total of $157,349,593 for the 2022 reporting year. Additionally, $103,641,907 will be transferred to the Marcellus Legacy Fund, which provides financial support for environmental, highway, water and sewer projects, rehabilitation of greenways and other projects throughout the state. Also, $17,889,950 will be distributed to state agencies, as specified by Act 13.
Clarion County will receive a total of $167,309 in impact fees this year, while Armstrong County will get a total of $976,223.
With this year’s distribution, the PUC has collected and distributed over $2.5 billion to Pennsylvania communities. The information has been forwarded to the Department of Treasury and payments are expected to be distributed in early July.
This year’s distribution is more than $44 million higher than last year, driven primarily by the average price of natural gas in 2022 ($6.64 per MMBtu) versus the average price in 2021 ($3.84 per MMBtu) which generated a higher impact fee payment for each well in 2022 — along with the addition of 574 new wells during 2022.
Extensive details regarding the impact fee distribution are available online, including specifics on funds collected and distributed for each year since 2011. Visitors can search and download statistics such as distributions to individual municipalities or counties; allocation and usage of those funds, based on reports submitted by various municipalities; eligible wells per county/municipality; and payments by producers.
The PUC is responsible for implementing the collection and distribution of an unconventional gas well fee (also called an Impact Fee), established by the Unconventional Gas Well Impact Fee Act and signed into law as Act 13 of 2012.
Fees to be distributed to boroughs and townships in Clarion and Armstrong (northern municipalities) counties include:
CLARION COUNTY
• Ashland Township, $1,309.
• Beaver Township, $5,995.
• Brady Township, $142.
• Callensburg Borough, $327.
• Clarion Borough, $2,917.
• Clarion Township, $7,974.
• East Brady Borough, $1,739.
• Elk Township, $1,680.
• Emlenton Borough, $10.
• Farmington Township, $6,059.
• Foxburg Borough, $415.
• Hawthorn Borough, $986.
• Highland Township, $827.
• Knox Borough, $848.
• Knox Township, $1,052.
• Licking Township, $21,732.
• Limestone Township, $11,962.
• Madison Township, $13,695.
• Millcreek Township, $2,830.
• Monroe Township, $5,212.
• New Bethlehem Borough, $1,868.
• Paint Township, $1,562.
• Perry Township, $52,556.
• Piney Township, $1,763.
• Porter Township, $25,358.
• Redbank Township, $9,442.
• Richland Township, $1,970.
• Rimersburg Borough, $1,682.
• St. Petersburg Borough, $650.
• Salem Township, $3,113.
• Shippenville Borough, $346.
• Sligo Borough, $1,347.
• Strattanville Borough, $430.
• Toby Township, $24,067.
• Washington Township, $4,705.
ARMSTRONG
COUNTY
(NorthernMunicipalities)
• Bradys Bend Township, $8,600.
• Dayton Borough, $1,973.
• Madison Township, $15,890.
• Mahoning Township, $17,628.
• Parker City, $5,024.
• Perry Township, $9,129.
• Pine Township, $4,016.
• Redbank Township, $44,263.
• South Bethlehem Borough, $3,226.
• Wayne Township, $28,608.
For additional information, visit PUC’s website at puc.pa.gov.