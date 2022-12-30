The following are American Red Cross blood drives scheduled to be held in Clarion, Clearfield and Jefferson counties in January and February 2023.
Clearfield County
- St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, DuBois, Jan. 17, 2023 from 12:30-6 p.m.
- DuBois YMCA, Jan. 24, 2023 from 12:30-6 p.m.
- Curwensville Community Center, Feb. 6, 2023 from 12:30-6 p.m.
- Best Western Conference Center, DuBois, Feb. 24, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jefferson County
- Evangelical United Methodist Church, Brookville, Jan. 10, 2023 from 12:30- 6 p.m.
- St. Marys Church, Reynoldsville, Jan. 1, 2023 from 12:30-6 p.m.
- Brockway Volunteer Hose Co., Brockway, Feb. 3, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Punxsutawney VFW, Punxsutawney, Feb. 21, 2023 from Noon-6 p.m.
Clarion County
- Wyndham –Ballroom, Jan. 4, 2023, from 12:30-6 p.m.
- Clarion Mall –Jan. 10, 2023 from 1-5:30 p.m.
- Clarion University –Gemmell Student Center, Feb. 9, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wyndham –Ballroom, Feb. 6, 2023, from 12:30- 6 p.m.
- Clarion County YMCA, Feb. 23, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.