FAIRMOUNT CITY – A local woman’s lifelong love of horses has turned into a rescue effort for equines in need.
Mending Hope Equine Rescue offers programs and activities to help rehabilitate and train horses of all breeds with the hope of finding them a forever home.
“We take in equines that are unwanted, abused, neglected or need additional training,” owner Tammy Ganoe said of the Fairmount City facility. “Our goal is to find permanent homes after the horses have been rehabbed, had additional training or gentled.”
Ganoe said that she and her sister, Wendy Dixon, have been taking in horses for years that have had behavioral problems, are sick or just needed a home.
“We have had horses since we were little kids,” she said, noting that her family always trained horses together growing up. “We always tell people that we started riding before we were born because my mother always rode, even when she was pregnant with us.”
According to Ganoe, some of the horses at Mending Hope Equine Rescue were adopted or purchased as untouched equine through the Bureau of Land Management or the United States Forestry services, while others arrived because they weren’t able to be handled, or because the owners didn’t have time for them or weren’t able to care for them.
“There are currently 24 horses on site,” she said, pointing out, however that only 14 are rescues and available for adoption. “People don’t realize how quickly a horse rescue fills up.”
Ganoe went on to say that, after years of taking in a number of mustangs, adopting from other rescues and taking in domestics that were neglected, she decided last year that she needed to become an official rescue to be able to help more animals in need. She applied for and received non-profit status for Mending Hope, which allows the facility to host fundraisers and be listed as tax exempt.
“Being an official rescue also helps with people knowing where to come,” Ganoe said, adding that Mending Hope’s funding comes largely from her personal finances. She also said that the community has been very gracious with donations, but funding remains an ongoing issue.
“I don’t want to put myself in a position where I can’t financially take care of the horses,” she said, pointing to considerable expenses for hay and horse medical care. Ganoe said that she is currently at capacity and not accepting any new horses. “A lot of the horses we get for free, but we pay for some to get them out of dangerous situations and keep them out of kill pens.”
With its newly-acquired non-profit status, Ganoe said she hopes Mending Hope Equine Center will garner even more community support and allow the family to update facilities and buy new equipment sooner, which will in turn help the horses become adoption-ready quicker.
“We hope to be able to build an indoor facility so we can start a therapy program for post-traumatic stress disorder,” Ganoe said, adding that she also plans to apply for grant funding to help with facility updates. “That also will allow for training to be all year and in all weather.”
Dixon, who owns and operates Patriot Horsemanship, is the only certified equine first aid instructor in Pennsylvania, and plans are also being made to hold first aid classes at Mending Hope in the near future.
“Being in a rural area with limited veterinarians, it can be difficult getting your equines treated quickly,” Ganoe said. “These classes will help [horse owners] be prepared for accidents.”
Explaining the adoption process, Ganoe said applications are available on Mending Hope’s website or by email. A sample application is also available on the facility’s Facebook page. She pointed out that potential adopters must have “a safe enclosure” that does not include a barbed wire fence, and must provide the name of the veterinarian and farrier — who specializes in equine hoof care — they will be using.
“We’ve had horses come back to us before we became an actual rescue because they weren’t cared for,” she said. “So now as part of the adoption process, we want to know who your vet and farrier are.”
Ganoe said that adoption fees vary, and that all money from the adoptions goes back into the care of the horses at Mending Hope.
In an effort to increase exposure and raise some much-needed funds, Mending Hope Equine Center will hold a fundraising event at the Knox Raceway this Sunday, July 24, during the Big Mav Classic, featuring the Allegheny 305 Sprint Tour. The doors will open at 4 p.m., with races beginning at 6 p.m. The fundraiser will feature a bake sale, raffle baskets, Chinese auction, children’s games and more. Adoption applications will also be available.
“We’ll have a booth set up so people can meet us and learn about our rescue,” Ganoe said, expressing gratitude to Knox Raceway owner Brian Steinman for allowing the facility to set up during the race. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to get some horses adopted, and also get some funding and volunteers.”
Ganoe, who works full-time as a certified registered nurse practitioner in New Bethlehem, said that her rescue efforts would not be possible without help from her family.
“We all work full-time in addition to this, so it takes all of us to be able run the rescue,” she said, adding that she is always looking for volunteers in all capacities to help at the facility or with fundraising events.
Anyone who wants to volunteer should call or text Ganoe at (814) 318-3108, email m.h.equinerescue@gmail.com or send a message to Mending Hope Equine Rescue on Facebook.
Ganoe also said that donations to Mending Hope can be made online, at Northwest Bank, through Amazon Smile or by mailing a check.
For more, visit www.mendinghopeequinerescue.com.