RIMERSBURG and PORTER TWP. – Three area residents were cited for violating dog laws in Rimersburg Borough and Porter Township.
On Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. in Rimersburg, Leigh N. Beals, 35, and Charles R. Beals, 35, both of Rimersburg, allegedly failed to keep their dogs confined to their Cherry Run Street property.
Police said the dogs wandered onto property belonging to the Beals’ neighbor, Joel Solida of Rimersburg.
The Beals were also cited on Jan. 21 at 6:50 p.m. after they reportedly failed to get 2023 dog licenses for their dogs over three months of age, as well as provide proof of vaccination for the animals in the time requested by police.
Ryan Plucinski of New Bethlehem was also cited for similar incidents on Feb. 7 and 8 in Porter Township.
According to reports, Plucinski failed to keep his dog confined to the premises of his Rockville Road property at all times.
Plucinski also allegedly failed to obtain a 2023 dog license, and provide proof of vaccination or exemption status for the dog upon request.
Charges against the Beals were filed Feb. 3 by Southern Clarion County Regional Police Chief Robert Malnofsky. Charges against Plucinski were filed Feb. 8 by Dog Warden Matthew Patrick.
All charges were filed with the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.