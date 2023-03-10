UNIVERSITY PARK – A Clarion County 4-H member was recently named to the Pennsylvania State 4-H Council at the 2023 4-H State Leadership Conference held in February.
More than 280 Pennsylvania 4-H youth gathered to network and enhance their leadership skills during the 2023 Pennsylvania 4-H State Leadership Conference from Feb. 3-5, at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center in State College.
In addition to hosting leadership-oriented workshops and recognizing Pennsylvania 4-H state-level award winners, the conference unveiled the new Pennsylvania 4-H State Council team.
Among the members is Avah Burke, a senior at A-C Valley High School.
Burke is a Teen Council 4-H Club member in New Bethlehem, as well as a member of the Venango County Wild Hogs club. Burke’s projects include beef and swine. She also serves on the Venango County Teen Council.
She plans to attend Penn State University in the fall to major in Animal Science. She also hopes to own a small hobby farm and raise and sell show stock. Burke is the daughter of John and Stacy Burke of Emlenton.
“4-H has taught me leadership, citizenship and life skills that I will carry throughout my life,” Burke said. “One skill would be my teamwork and ability to work in a group fairly, discuss everyone’s ideas, and let them play to their own strengths along with my own to achieve common goals.”
Throughout the next year of their term, Burke and the other State 4-H Council members will represent the program at industry gatherings, plan state-level events, and attend 4-H activities and meetings around the state.