SLIPPERY ROCK – Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.
The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.
The following local students were named to the dean’s list:
- Luke Anderson of East Brady.
- Baylee Blauser of Parker.
- Samuel Boyden of East Brady.
- Jada Codispot of East Brady.
- Mia Daniels of Dayton.
- Josina Gaetano of Summerville.
- Elizabeth Gruver of Strattanville.
- Rebekah Ketner of Sligo.
- Owen Magagnotti of New Bethlehem.
- Raleigh Mechling of Clarion.
- Madison Moore of Mayport.
- Maialen Petrissans of Clarion.
- Isaac Solida of Rimersburg.
- Kyle Watkins of New Bethlehem.