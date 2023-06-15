SLIPPERY ROCK – Slippery Rock University has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester.

The dean’s list consists of SRU undergraduate students who earned an adjusted semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher, based on a schedule of at least 12 newly attempted and earned credits.

The following local students were named to the dean’s list:

  • Luke Anderson of East Brady.
  • Baylee Blauser of Parker.
  • Samuel Boyden of East Brady.
  • Jada Codispot of East Brady.
  • Mia Daniels of Dayton.
  • Josina Gaetano of Summerville.
  • Elizabeth Gruver of Strattanville.
  • Rebekah Ketner of Sligo.
  • Owen Magagnotti of New Bethlehem.
  • Raleigh Mechling of Clarion.
  • Madison Moore of Mayport.
  • Maialen Petrissans of Clarion.
  • Isaac Solida of Rimersburg.
  • Kyle Watkins of New Bethlehem.

