INDIANA – Local students have been recognized as provost scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Provost Scholars from this area include:
- Leeper — Bekka Jane Hendershot, B.A. in English/Writing Studies.
- Lucinda — Diane Albright, B.A. in Psychology.
- New Bethlehem — Aidan Griffin, B.S. in Safety, Health and Environmental Applied Sciences.
Provost scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
This recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP. A complete listing of Provost Scholars is available at www.iup.edu.