INDIANA – Local students have been recognized as provost scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Provost Scholars from this area include:

  • Leeper — Bekka Jane Hendershot, B.A. in English/Writing Studies.
  • Lucinda — Diane Albright, B.A. in Psychology.
  • New Bethlehem — Aidan Griffin, B.S. in Safety, Health and Environmental Applied Sciences.

Provost scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

This recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP. A complete listing of Provost Scholars is available at www.iup.edu.

