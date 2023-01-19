MANCHESTER, N.H. – The following local students have been named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University for the fall of 2022:
- Valerie Csorba of Clarion.
- James Gundlach of Templeton.
Those who earn a place on the president’s list must be full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term.
Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer.