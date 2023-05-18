CLARION – Twelve students from six area schools will take part in the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) conference at Westminster College from June 11-16.
The students, along with the guidance counselors from their schools, attended the May 15 meeting of the Clarion Rotary, along with guest speaker Nick Tomarello who attended the RYLA conference when he was a student in 2016.
The leadership program is sponsored by the Clarion Rotary club, with RYLA chairperson Jamie Lefever. The Rotary Youth Leadership Award is sponsored by the club and is part of District 7280.
This week-long conference has been said to be “life-changing” to many who have attended.
Representing area schools will be: Marenna Harmon and Russell Plyler of Redbank Valley; Aleia Troup and Carl Elder of Union; Danny Wilson and Lilly Mahle of Clarion-Limestone; Jameson McIlwain and Delaney McNamara of Clarion Area; Amanda Reyes and Jonathan Hansford of Keystone; and Ava Best and Julia Daum of North Clarion.