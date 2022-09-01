Rimersburg VFW
Buy Now

VFW AND AMERICAN LEGION members from the Rimersburg area are planning a 9/11 remembrance service on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. in Rimersburg’s Veterans Memorial Park. Among those planning the event are (from left to right): Crissy Culbertson, Jack Mannion, Chuck Brothers, Steve Wiencek, Bengie Stitt and Larry Murray.

 By JOSH WALZAK L-V Editor

RIMERSBURG – After taking part in nearly two decades of programs in Clarion, Rimersburg area veterans announced recently they will hold their own service to remember the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on the 21st anniversary this year.

“We’re making sure people don’t forget what happened on Sept. 11, 21 years ago,” veteran Steve Wiencek said.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos