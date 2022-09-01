RIMERSBURG – After taking part in nearly two decades of programs in Clarion, Rimersburg area veterans announced recently they will hold their own service to remember the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 on the 21st anniversary this year.
“We’re making sure people don’t forget what happened on Sept. 11, 21 years ago,” veteran Steve Wiencek said.
Jack Mannion, commander of VFW Post 7132 in Rimersburg, said that the program will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in the Rimersburg Veterans Memorial Park along Main Street. The program is being held in conjunction with American Legion Post 454.
He said that retired Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee will be one of the speakers at the event, as well as Union High School history teacher Ken Gibbs. The Rev. John Bargar will offer the invocation, and bagpiper Jonathan Shegog will also participate.
Mannion said the Rimersburg VFW Post took part in the 9/11 service held in Clarion each year in the memorial park across from the courthouse. But with numbers at that event dwindling each year, he said a change was needed.
“We suggested we would move it to [Rimersburg] and maybe get a better turnout,” he said, pointing to the large crowds that gather each year for the Memorial Day and Veterans Day programs in town. “It will be better for this community.”
“We weren’t seeing many locals at the service in Clarion,” Wiencek added.
The local veterans explained they will also invite area firefighters, police and EMS workers to the 9/11 program to also be honored, since first-responders gave so much following the attacks in New York and Washington, D.C., as well as with the downed Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pa.
Wiencek said its important to keep the memory of the events of 9/11 alive, as well as the memories of those killed in the terror attacks.
“People alive on that day know what an impact that it had,” he said. “But we need to make sure others know about the impact.”
In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved to Union High School.