HARRISBURG – Three Clarion County communities were recently awarded more than $4 million in state financing for individual water projects.
State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) and state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) announced last Wednesday that water projects in New Bethlehem, Rimersburg and Knox will receive more than $4.2 million in funding from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PennVEST).
According to the press release, $830,800 — including a $56,000 low-interest loan and a $774,431 grant — will be coming to the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority (RVMA) to replace more than 1,000 aged service meter connections. This will allow the authority to better track water usage, as the older meters are estimated to account for 25 percent of a significant water loss.
“Some of the existing meters are over 20 years old,” said RVMA engineer Tom Thompson on Monday, pointing out that the authority’s existing meters were constructed prior to the new lead-free standards. He also said that the new meters can be read remotely, which will provide customers the ability to locate leaks or running toilets faster, ultimately saving them money.
“This project will impact residents in all three of the municipalities served by the authority and is designed to better track water usage across the system,” Oberlander said in the release. “Accurate tracking and record keeping are essential to ensuring a good water supply, and this grant and loan package will allow the authority to do so.”
Thompson explained the authority is planning to purchase 1,088 new meters, which will cover all the existing customers RVMA services. He went on to say that there will be no cost to the customers unless there’s a need to upgrade existing lines.
“If their plumbing has lead in it, they [the customer] should upgrade it at their cost,” Thompson said.
“The system’s 1,088 service meters have not only reached the end of their useful life, but they also contain lead components,” said Hutchinson in the press release. “Replacing the meters will eliminate the risk of lead exposure to customers, significantly reduce the unaccounted-for system water loss and improve and more accurately record water conservation in the communities served by the system.”
As per the agreement, Thompson said the $56,000 loan will be repaid over a 20-year period at an interest rate of 6.8 percent.
“I believe it is a very good offer,” he said. “This is a great opportunity for the authority to replace aging meters.”
Despite a current shortage of meters, Thompson said he hopes that the meter replacement project will be completed within a year.
Rimersburg Borough’s portion of the funding includes $1 million to replace 1,900 feet of four-inch cast iron water mains with eight-inch and 12-inch plastic mains, the release states. The project will cover areas at the intersection of Chestnut and Cherry streets, extend into the intersection of Cherry Run and Main Street, continue to Main Street and Mill Alley and then connect to the intersections at Eccles and Lawsonham streets and Eccles Street and Mill Alley.
“Replacing the system’s existing cast iron water lines, lead joints and lead gooseneck connections, all of which are deteriorating and near the end of their useful lives, will reduce potential contaminants in the system’s water while also improving system reliability,” Hutchinson said.
“Two-thirds of the financing awarded will be with grant funds, so that will help minimize the impact on local residents,” Oberlander said. “All of these areas receiving grant and loan funds from the state are in serious need of health and safety upgrades for their systems. I applaud them for seeking out this funding to help their local communities.”
According to the release, Knox Borough, which will receive the largest sum at $2.42 million, will use its money to replace the joint pipe with 7,600 feet of eight-inch diameter plastic pipe. This will affect 106 service connections, seven hydrants and 34 main line water valves. The funding includes a $1.478 million grant and a $941,000 low-interest loan.
“The current system contains a cast iron main having lead joints, service connections and components, with the main having reached its useful life expectancy and now experiencing frequent breaks and leaks,” said Hutchinson. “The removal of lead components from the system will eliminate potential contaminants and reduce health concerns for customers, while also improving system reliability and reducing operation and maintenance costs.”
“More than 700 residents — nearly half the town’s residents — will benefit from this upgraded service,” Oberlander said. “Not only will new lines and connections in this area of South Main and Petrolia streets lead to safer drinking water but will enhance the borough’s overall infrastructure.”