NEW BETHLEHEM – “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” Several area youngsters have taken these words by Dr. Seuss to heart as they recently participated in the Redbank Valley’s annual community cleanup day.
As part of the Great American Cleanup of Pennsylvania program, groups of Redbank Valley School District students, as well as local boy and girl scout troops, volunteered time over the last couple of weeks to help with projects along the Redbank Valley Trail and the New Bethlehem area.
“There is always work to be done, and Redbank Renaissance and Redbank Valley Trails Association (RVTA) greatly appreciate the help, especially from those younger than all of our board members,” said Sandy Mateer, president of Redbank Renaissance and RVTA, the two organizations that sponsored the cleanup event.
According to Mateer, the annual community cleanup got its start in 2006 with some general yard work on the property of the then-vacant Andrews estate along Penn Street. Redbank Renaissance took over the event in 2007 and began focusing on cleanup projects around town.
“When we first began, community and chamber of commerce members participated and included the litter cleanup along Route 66,” Mateer said, noting that church groups also joined the initiative and completed a large landscaping project at the elementary school.
In 2011, Mateer said, Renaissance partnered with RVTA to host a combined community and trail cleanup day, to take place each year around Earth Day, with help from Boy and Cub Scout Troop 403. The following year, the organizations joined forces with Redbank Valley sixth-graders, under the guidance of teacher Rachelle Kirkpatrick, who have been part of the initiative every year since.
“The students work on whatever projects need to be done that can be accomplished in the three hours allotted away from school with guidance from our board members and their teachers and aids,” she said, explaining that projects have included everything from picking up litter and brush and cleaning out ditches to weeding and planting gardens and spreading mulch.
On Friday, April 29, Mateer said, the students — along with help from Leach Agency employees Nate Snyder, Ryan Wells and Julie Hagen — spent the afternoon clearing sticks and brush from Gumtown Park and the kayak launch, weeding and adding fresh mulch at the Redbank Valley Public Library and the parklet near the dam, and picking up sticks and litter — including several tires — along the trail from Mile 18 to Fairmount City.
“The sixth-graders this year got a lot done,” she said, noting that another group of students helped board member Galen Shirey load brush and clear the trail area near the high school, while other groups worked on clearing the ditch near Subway and the drains from Liberty Street to the bridge. “A group of girls did a great job sanding and painting the gate and posts near Liberty Street.”
Kirkpatrick said that the students learn a lot and gain a greater appreciation for their community by participating in the yearly event.
“Overall, the students enjoy the day of serving our community and have a greater appreciation for where we live,” she said. “They know that the work will be hard, dirty and require a lot of walking, but they eagerly want to serve.”
In addition this year’s work from the school students, Mateer said a local Girl Scout Brownies troop picked up litter and weeded the gardens at the library and at the bear statue near Evermoore’s restaurant on April 23, and local Cub Scouts picked up and piled sticks in New Bethlehem Cemetery on April 25. And later this month, Redbank Valley fifth-graders will once again pick up litter on the trail along Route 28.
“The children seem to enjoy the time out of school, and hopefully, it gives them some appreciation of the assets we have and the work that goes into maintaining the wonderful assets of the trail and the parks and gardens in the community with which we are blessed,” Mateer said, pointing out that she hopes the cleanup days encourage residents to think twice about littering or causing damage to community assets.
Mateer also credited Hagen for maintaining the welcome sign near the high school, Debbie Silvis and Fred and Sandy Anderson for their work at Scout Hall Park, and Lois Hilliard and other community members for their help with the gardens.
“We welcome business and community member contributions of time and effort,” she said.