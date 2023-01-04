KITTANNING – The start of the new year has already brought a number of new challenges for Armstrong County’s courts and other offices, following a post-Christmas waterline break that flooded portions of the county courthouse.
“We sustained significant damage,” Armstrong County President Judge James Panchik said on Tuesday.
Following the freeze and thaw over the Christmas holiday weekend, a five-inch waterline on the second floor of the courthouse burst, pouring water through the courtrooms and judicial offices on that floor, and cascading through the floor and down the stairs to the first level, where major damage occurred in the Prothonotary and Public Defender offices.
“We’re in a state of crisis really,” Panchik said.
The courthouse was closed for a time last week, as the various offices were relocated.
As of this week, the Prothonotary’s Office is open and operating out of the lobby area in the adjacent courthouse annex and the Public Defender is operating from the second floor of the courthouse. Meanwhile, the courts have had to get even more creative.
“All the offices are operating, just not normally,” the judge said, noting that while the third floor of the courthouse was not damaged and a small courtroom is being used there, the main court proceedings have moved to the banquet space in the Belmont Complex, about a mile-and-a-half away.
Panchik said that following the waterline break, air quality testing was performed in the courthouse, with good results coming back to allow work to resume in the building. He added that a remediation company “worked night and day” over the past week to dry out the building.
Carpeting in the main courtroom and Courtroom No. 2 on the second floor was removed, and testing is being performed to see if the tile below is made from asbestos.
“The remediation is going to be extensive,” Panchik said. “The place is a mess. There’s water in the walls. It went everywhere.”
As for other offices in the building, Prothonotary Brenda George said that her office was hit hard.
“It’s like a disaster area,” she said. “All the water came down to my office.”
She said that it was quite a way to bring her term as prothonotary to an end, as she will retire from the position this Friday. George was first elected protonotary in 2000.
While her office was hit the hardest, the office of Register and Recorder Marianne Hileman, located just across the hall on the first floor of the courthouse, was untouched.
“We were not affected,” Hileman said, noting that operations were briefly moved to the annex during air quality testing, but that the office is open as normal now.
Likewise, Sheriff Frank Pitzer’s office on the first floor was not damaged, and operations are as normal.
District Attorney Katie Charlton said that while her office was not damaged, adjustments have been made due to the changing court locations.
“My office is up and running and did not suffer any damage as a result of the water break,” Charlton said. “We worked remotely Thursday and Friday while we awaited testing results for air quality and while the courthouse was closed, but are now back in the office full time. We continue to be fully operational and plan to continue to be.”
While Panchik said that it remains too early to speculate on when repairs can be made and the remainder of the courthouse reopened for normal business, he did credit county maintenance crews and other employees for all their work.
“The county maintenance is doing a fabulous job,” he said, adding that the Belmont staff has also done everything possible to make the courts welcome at the new location. “And the county staff has really risen to the occasion.”