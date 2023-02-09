KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials moved forward last week with a $1 million program that will help repair and weatherize a number of homes in the county.
County Planning and Development executive director Darin Alviano said that the county was allocated $1 million through the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s Whole Homes Repair Program, which will provide funding for home repairs, technical training and home weatherization improvement.
Commissioners Don Myers and Pat Fabian approved a resolution at their Feb. 2 meeting related to receiving the funding.
Alviano said that the county will partner with Habitat for Humanity, Community Action and Lenape Technical School to develop and implement programs that “will improve the quality of life” for county residents.
“It makes a difference in our local communities,” Myers said, adding that it’s great the county is able to partner with the three other groups. “This investment will allow us to improve the health and safety of homes and make them more energy efficient, which will ultimately benefit our residents.”
“It’s all about the partnerships,” Fabian said at last week’s meeting. In a press release from the county, he also noted that “this program is a great opportunity for us to provide technical training and job opportunities to our residents, while also improving the overall quality of life in our community.”
Also at last week’s meeting, the commissioners presented $10,000 in funding to Gilpin-Leechburg Recreation Authority for an improvement project at the group’s park.
The funding comes from the county’s Marcellus Legacy Fund, and will be used by the authority to help match state grants for the $140,000 project.
Rob Pastva, authority chairman, told the commissioners that the project will renovate the park’s basketball and tennis courts, among other improvements. The authority leases the park from the county and operates the facility “on a shoestring budget,” he said.
“This administration appreciates what you’re doing down there,” Fabian said.
Other Business
• Sheriff Frank Pitzer urged county residents to keep an eye on their neighbors, especially the elderly, during freezing cold weather.
He explained that his department recently responded to an incident involving an elderly resident who was living without heat and water for some time.
“We failed this elderly woman,” Pitzer said. “Thankfully, we got to her in time. We don’t ever want this to happen again.”
Pitzer said he has been in contact with local utility companies to see if there is a way for them to notify his office if residents’ heat is turned off in the winter.
• The commissioners approved donations of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for Grace Lutheran Church and the Outdoor Discovery Center at Crooked Creek.