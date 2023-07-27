KITTANNING – After more than 40 years of serving Armstrong County’s senior citizens, Janet Tallerico will soon retire from her directorship with the county’s Area Agency on Aging.
Her retirement was announced at the July 20 meeting of the Armstrong County Commissioners.
“Thank you for all your dedicated service to the county,” commissioner Don Myers told Tallerico, noting that her leaving the county agency will also leave a big void. He said that Tallerico has been a “model for others” on how to run their departments.
Tallerico said she started with the Area Agency on Aging in December 1980, and became the agency’s executive director in 1990. She will officially retire on Sept. 8.
Commissioner Pat Fabian also lauded Talerico, saying that her agency has been run very smoothly and efficiently through the years. And, he said, that everyone he talks with at the county’s senior centers always has great things to say about Talerico.
After retirement, she said she may take some time disconnected from cell phones and just rest a bit.
“It’s been a privilege to have been associated with the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging,” she said following last week’s meeting. “I’ve been very fortunate to work with such a wonderful dedicated staff, our Advisory Board members and to have had the support of the Board of Commissioners.
“I’ve appreciated the opportunity to be involved and working with our county’s older adults in advocating for their interests and needs over the years.”
Other Business
• The commissioners approved $5,000 donations from the county’s Marcellus Legacy Fund for the Freeport International Baseball Invitational, and the Ford City Renaissance Community Partnership.
• Approval was given for a contract with Mid-County Transit Authority (Town and Country Transit) for transportation services for the county Area Agency on Aging. Officials said rates did not increase this year.
• On the recommendation of the county’s Prison Board, the commissioners approved agreements for medical services at the county jail with doctors Roderick Groomes, Paul Patterson and Louis Gaston.