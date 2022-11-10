KITTANNING – A historic preservation project in the county seat of Kittanning received the support of the Armstrong County commissioners last week, as a $10,000 grant was awarded to help preserve the old railroad station just a few blocks from the courthouse.
At their Nov. 3 meeting, commissioners Don Myers and Pat Fabian not only issued a proclamation in support of the Armstrong County Historical Museum and Genealogical Society, but also helped kick off fundraising for the group’s project to refurbish the train station.
“We hope you can get all the funding that you need to bring that back to life,” Myers said of the former Pennsylvania Railroad passenger and fruit station in Kittanning.
Society vice president Tyler Woodside thanked the commissioners for the $10,000 in Marcellus Legacy funding that he said would be a “big help to get the project started.”
Woodside later noted that the society has hired an architect to help with plans for the project, and will begin working on fundraising.
“It’s an important part of the community,” he said of the train station, noting that the group is looking for ideas from the community as well.
In their proclamation, the commissioners recognized the group for preserving the county’s history “through the collection of artifacts, written accounts and genealogical studies” as well as for maintaining the museum and genealogical library for the benefit of the community.
“It’s really an interesting place,” Myers said of the museum, noting the many artifacts the group has in its collection. “You have it displayed very well.”
“There’s such a rich history in Armstrong County,” Woodside said, noting that the group relies on support from the community to keep it all going. “It’s a big undertaking for us to maintain the museum and library.”
Also at their meeting last week, the commissioners issued a proclamation for Nov. 11 as Veterans Day.
“They’re an amazing group of people,” county Veterans Affairs Director Kathy Rashlich said of the veterans, noting that so many have continued to give back to their communities following military service.
Fabian said that as part of the National Association of Counties’ Operation Green Light for Veterans, the county would be lighting the courthouse cupola green Nov. 7-14.
Other Business
• The commissioners approved a grant application to the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for roughly $300,000 to construct an dek hockey rink outside the ice rink at the Belmont Complex.
• Approval was given to a two-year agreement with Teamsters Local Union Nov. 538, representing the county’s detective unit. The agreement is restrictive to 2021 and 2022 and includes a 2 percent pay increase.
• The commissioners noted that their effort to raise funds to purchase turkeys for county families in need has been a large success. They said that 1,000 turkeys will be distributed.
“The response from the business sector has blown us away,” Fabian said. “We’ve hit our goal and then some.”
• Myers said that the commissioners had completed three of four regional meetings around the county with township officials, noting that the meetings are being held to keep the county connected with what is happening in the municipalities and to offer county resources.