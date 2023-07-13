KITTANNING – Everything was business as usual last Thursday morning as the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners took action on a variety of items, including disposing of scrap items and providing financial aid to a county-owned park.
In one of their first items of business at their brief meeting on July 6, Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian unanimously passed Resolution No. 25, authorizing the disposal of scrap items from the courthouse and annex Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) project.
“As we go through this new HVAC renovation, we’re going to end up with pieces from the old system,” county Chief Administrator Aaron Poole said. He noted after the meeting that scrap items to disposed include everything from tin work and old HVAC units, to pipes and motors.
“We’re going to list them on Municibid and see if we can recoup some of our costs,” he told the commissioners.
According to the resolution, all scrap items have been determined to be of no or nominal value and will be disposed of in accordance with county code.
Following the meeting, Poole explained that the scrap items were once part of HVAC systems in the Armstrong County Courthouse, Annex and old jail. The county will be replacing the HVAC systems in those buildings as part of a $1.799 million project awarded to Renwick Brothers last fall.
In other business at last Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners also approved Resolution No. 26, awarding $5,600 in county Marcellus Legacy funding to the Gilpin Leechburg Recreation Authority (GLRA) for use in the Gilpin-Leechburg Park.
“The county has done this for the Gilpin Leechburg Recreation Authority the last couple of years,” Poole told the commissioners, pointing out that the funding is used for mowing, insurance and general maintenance at the county-owned park. “They [the GLRA] do a great job running it.”
GLRA member Robert Pastva, who was present at the meeting, expressed his gratitude to the commissioners for their support over the last few years.
“We are struggling, so it does help,” he said of the county’s financial contributions, noting that the park does not charge admission or have memberships. “We are strictly funded by donations.”
He added that all of the “big money people,” including businesses and individuals, who helped start and fund the park are now gone.
“Those people have all disappeared, and the younger people aren’t interested,” Pastva said. Even though the authority often hears how nice the park is, he said few people follow up with donations. “That’s why we do appreciate the county and the township [for their help].”
Other Business
• The commissioners recognized the recent retirement of Sandra Fennell after 36 years of service with the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging.
“We were very fortunate to have her on staff,” Area Agency on Aging executive director Janet Talerico said of Fennell, pointing to her patience and vast knowledge of agency programs. “She was just outstanding. It’s going to be difficult to replace her.”
Fennell’s last day with the county was June 30.
• Several contracts were also renewed on behalf of the Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging with providers for a variety of services including home health and personal care, older adult daily living, congregate and home delivered meals, dietitian and physician consultants, and nursing home placement agreements.
Effective for the 2023-24 fiscal year, Talerico said many of the contracts include a 4.5 percent increase from the previous year, which will be covered by the state’s Aging Block Grant.
• Approval was also given to a maintenance agreement between the county and Perrillo Enterprises Corporation for a Cannon camera used by the Prothonotary’s office for passport photos. The agreement includes parts, labor and travel if there is an issue with the camera.