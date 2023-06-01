KITTANNING – Despite a request from the county’s coroner at the start of their meeting last week, Armstrong County Commissioners moved ahead with the approval of a contract for body transport services.
At their May 25 meeting, commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian unanimously approved a contract with Adams Livery Services of Spring Church in the amount of $350 per body transport.
The decision came following a request at the start of the meeting from attorney Brian Farrington of Charlton Law in Sarver, on behalf of Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers.
Representing the coroner’s office, Farrington asked the commissioners to table any action on the contract with Adams Livery “so that discussion could be had between all parties.”
The attorney also said that the contract was “unnecessary” in the eyes of the coroner’s office, and that they welcomed a meeting with the commissioners to “iron out some of the legal details of that contract, get the appropriate confidentiality agreements — just make sure everything that’s required by statute would be in that contract.”
After later voting to approve the contract with Adams Livery, and after Brian Myers and Farrington left the public meeting, Don Myers said the contract addressed a need that had been requested for some time by the coroner’s office. He said the contract had been reviewed by the county’s solicitor and that the company was “tried and tested.”
Other Business
• The commissioners approved a cooperative agreement with the City of Parker for administration of the city’s annual Community Development Block Grant allocation. It was noted that the county collects 15 percent of the allocated amount, or approximately $45,000. It was noted that the county could charge up to 18 percent for the administrative duties.
“As our costs go up, that might be something we have to look at,” Fabian said.
• Approval was given for an annual contract with McCutcheon Enterprises which serves as the Hazmat Response Team for Armstrong County.
• An agreement with LumenServe was approved to provide lighting and inspections at the county’s 911 towers.
• Ron Mailki of Mailki Mechanical Manufacturing of Freeport was appointed to a two-year term on the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board of Directors.
• The commissioners recognized Jackie Lamison on her retirement after 20 years with Armstrong County Children, Youth and Family Services.