KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Board of Commissioners recently announced its collaboration with Armstrong County Community Action of Pennsylvania (ACCAP) to provide Thanksgiving Day turkeys for eligible households within the county.
This turkey giveaway will supplement the Thanksgiving meal certificates provided by ACCAP to those in need.
Commissioner Chairman Don Myers noted that with the rising cost of everyday items like groceries and other neccessities, many families are feeling the burden of those increased costs.
“It’s the reason why we are planning this collaborative initiative, and why we are encouraging local businesses to help support the effort by providing donations for this important cause,” Myers said.
Commissioner Jason Renshaw remarked on the generosity of local organizations concerning similar causes.
“We know a lot of businesses that are willing to step up at this time to help folks in our communities,” Renshaw said. “It’s going to be inspiring to see everyone come together to help out.”
Commissioner Pat Fabian agreed, noting: “The community partnership between local businesses, a local non-profit, and commissioners is a real blessing, especially with inflation and cost of food. We’re pleased to be able to help so many families out.”
More information regarding the turkey giveaway is expected within the coming weeks.