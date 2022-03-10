KITTANNING – A project that would add 14 miles of additional hiking and biking opportunities to the Armstrong Trail gained support last week from the Armstrong County Commissioners.
At their meeting on March 3, commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian approved a resolution in support of the Armstrong Trails’ grant application to help fund the acquisition, planning and development of 14 miles of trail in the southern part of the county.
“Kiski Junction is an integral piece of closing gaps on Pennsylvania trail systems,” said Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails. She explained that the Kiski Junction purchase would extend the current trail by 10 miles from Crooked Creek to the south side of the Kiski bridge, and four miles along the Kiskiminetas River toward Leechburg.
She said the Kiski Junction corridor is vital for completion of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail, the Pittsburgh to Harrisburg Mainline Greenway Canal and the Industrial Heartlands Trail, a 1,500-plus mile multi-state trail system.
“Without the acquisition, planning and development of the corridor, two of these systems simply do not exist,” she said, noting that without Kiski Junction, an ADA-compliant, non-motorized alternate route is not feasible.
The project would connect the Armstrong Trails to the Baker, Treadway, Rachel Carson, Three Rivers Heritage and Butler Freeport Community trails, Ziegler explained.
She said that the group is seeking funding from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources; however, at the time of last week’s meeting, the amount of grant funding being sought was still undetermined.
“Trails provide recreation in the great outdoors, along with opportunities for economic growth in the region by developing former coal towns into outdoor towns,” Ziegler said. “Outdoor towns encourage nature-based community development, connecting communities, improving quality of life, and providing active transportation.”
Two County
Residents Celebrate 105th Birthdays
Last month, the commissioners celebrated the 104th birthday of a Worthington-area resident. At their meeting this month, they issued proclamations in recognition of two county residents who had hit the 105th birthday milestone.
The commissioners proclaimed Feb. 19 as Hannah Cloak Day in the county.
Born on Feb. 19, 1917, Cloak grew up in the Buttermilk Falls area of Rayburn Township, one of 12 children of Arlie and Ella Yount. She married Edger Dale Cloak in April 1938. They raised three children, and had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
The commissioners said that during her life, Cloak enjoyed golfing and was active athletically throughout her years, competing in the Pennsylvania Senior Games at the local and state levels.
March 2 was proclaimed as Gladys Leeman Day in the county.
Leeman was born March 2, 1917 in Arnold, marrying George Leeman at age 17. They raised two sons and two daughters, and had 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
The couple operated a dairy farm in Markle, making bottled milk delivered throughout the community.
Neither Cloak nor Leeman was able to attend last week’s meeting; however, they said they visited Leeman at Kittanning Care Center and Cloak at her home in Ford City for their birthday celebrations.