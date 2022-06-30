KITTANNING – In celebration of America’s independence, the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners will ensure the county courthouse cupola lights shine red, white and blue over this upcoming holiday weekend.
“It will be a thing of beauty,” Commissioner Chairman Don Myers said. “Having the colors of Old Glory shining bright on the cupola — it doesn’t get better than that.”
The new lights are the final part of the county’s recent renovations to the courthouse cupola.
Commissioner Jason Renshaw echoed Myers, noting that, “The view coming down the hill from West Kittanning, overlooking the bridge and river, with the cupola lit up in red, white and blue will be hugely impressive.”
Commissioner Pat Fabian said he could not be prouder.
“The cupola is a symbol of Armstrong County,” Fabian said. “Having a hand in its restoration and being able to share its beauty at night with its lighting capabilities is something I and my fellow commissioners are proud of. Nothing is better than to commemorate this achievement by seeing it shine with the colors of the flag for America’s birthday.”
All three commissioners encourage residents to come out and view the cupola lights during the weekend.