KITTANNING – Armstrong County officials last week offered up a big chunk of aid to help Perry Township pay for emergency repairs made earlier this year due to a road slide in the Miller’s Eddy area.
At their meeting on June 16, commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian unanimously approved $56,590 in county liquid fuels funding for the township project.
County planning director Darin Alviano explained that the overall repair project totaled $194,000, and that the township was also seeking other funding sources to help cover the unexpected expense.
“They are in financial need to pay the contractor,” he told the commissioners.
According to officials, a portion of Miller’s Eddy Road slid away in late February, cutting off the small 25-home riverfront community from school bus, fire and ambulance services.
The roadway is the only way in or out of the Miller’s Eddy village.
The township has also been working with the state Department of Environmental Protection and the Bureau of Mine Subsidence.
Kelsey’s Backhoe Service of Chicora performed the emergency work from early March through the start of April.
Also at their recent meeting, the commissioners approved a shift in Community Development Block Grant funding to go toward upgrades to the Cadogan community center.
Officials said that unused funds left over from projects in North Buffalo and Bradys Bend townships would be shifted toward the community center repairs.
The project is expected to total around $119,720 as Cadogan prepares for its centennial celebration.
Other Business
• County elections director James Webb told the commissioners that everything went smoothly with the county’s recount of results from the primary election.
“Nothing changed — our system worked,” he said of the vote tallies, which were certified June 6. “We’re happy with how everything went.”
• The commissioners approved an addendum to the county’s agreement with Nutrition Inc., which provides meals at the county jail. Officials noted that the cost of meals will increase from $2.44 to $2.69 per meal.
• Marlene Petro, executive director of Armstrong County Community Action, was appointed to a seat on the Tri-County Workforce Investment Board from June 16, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2025.