KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Historical Museum announces that its 2022 season will run from May 5 through Oct. 30.
The museum will be open for tours on Thursdays and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m. and other times by appointment only.
Museum hours may change for special events.
Admission is free.
The museum is located at 300 North McKean Street in Kittanning.
Free parking is available behind the museum by the North Grant Avenue entrance.
For updates, visit the Armstrong County Historical Museum/Genealogical Society Facebook page or website, www.achmgs.org.
For more information, call (724) 548-5707 or email email achgs300@gmail.com.