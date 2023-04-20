KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Historical Museum will be open for tours from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays beginning May 4.
Admission is free.
The museum is located at 300 North McKean Street in Kittanning.
Free parking is available in back of the museum by the North Grant Avenue entrance.
Museum hours may change for special events.
For more information, call (724) 548-5707, email achgs300@gmail.com, check the museum Facebook page (Armstrong County Historical Museum/Genealogical Society) or visit www.achmgs.org.