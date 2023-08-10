KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Historical Society and the Armstrong Civil War Roundtable will host living historian Kenneth Serfass during a Civil War program on Sunday, Aug. 20.
Serfass will portray General Ulysses S. Grant and discuss the Vicksburg Campaign of the Civil War during the program, which will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at the museum, located at 300 North McKean Street in Kittanning.
Also on hand will be the PA Independent Light Artillery Battery F, with one ordnance rifled cannon.
The museum will also be open for tours during the program. Parking is available behind the museum and on Vine and North McKean streets.
This event is free and open to the public.