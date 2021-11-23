KITTANNING – For the sixth consecutive year, property tax levels will not be going up for Armstrong County residents, as county officials gave preliminary approval last week to the $24.2 million budget for 2022.
“The budget is minimal, conservative,” county chief administrator Aaron Poole said at last Thursday’s meeting of the board of commissioners.
The budget, if formally adopted in December, holds taxes at 19 mills total, which includes 14.8 mills for general purposes and 4.2 mills for county debt.
The $24,278,020 budget projects tax revenues to bring in $14,730,150, while another $7,995,713 comes from grants. The budget also counts on $1,552,157 from other sources, including the county’s reserve funds.
“We always need some reserves to make ends meet,” Poole said.
In looking over the spending plan, Poole explained that the county’s largest expenses come from its employees, including 41 percent of the budget for wages and wage taxes, and another 22 percent for employee benefits.
“We are definitely a service industry,” he said.
He also pointed out that 53 percent of the county’s full budget goes toward two departments: corrections and courts.
“This highlights the cost of crime in the county,” he said, noting that the county also budgeted $80,000 extra for next year in anticipation of a homicide trial set to take place in 2022. He also said that the county jail’s budget is projected to rise $219,000 in the new year.
Despite the projected balanced budget, Poole said the county faces many challenges, including a declining population, increasing costs and stagnant property tax revenues.
The budget also was hit with a 10 percent increase in employee health care costs going into next year.
“We will continue to look at options out there,” Poole said.
He also pointed out that during 2021, new collective bargaining contracts increased wages by more than $220,000, and that in the new year, union members will receive an additional $110,000 in wages as per their contracts.
Poole noted that the budget is very conservative when it comes to the funding the county is to receive from the American Rescue Plan. He said that is due to the fact that there are still questions on what the money can be used for.
Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian approved the preliminary budget, and commended Poole for his work.
“Those challenges are real,” Myers said, noting that it often leads to tough decisions.
Fabian said that the county is responsible for being good stewards of tax dollars, and that work will continue on the budget until its final adoption next month.
“This budget is going to change over the next 30 days,” he said.