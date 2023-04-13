KITTANNING – Just days after the second big storm in two weeks wrecked havoc across the region, Armstrong County officials recognized the county’s 911 dispatchers.
At their meeting on April 6, county commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian proclaimed April 9-15 as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
The proclamation came on the heels of the April 1 storm that brought down many trees and caused other wind-related damage throughout the county; as well as the storm a week earlier, on March 25.
Armstrong County 911 Coordinator Chad Gradwell told the commissioners that on April 1, the county’s 911 dispatchers handled around 200 emergency calls in a three-hour period.
“It does require dedication, commitment and compassion,” Myers said, thanking the county dispatchers for their service.
The proclamation notes that 911 dispatchers are a “critical component of emergency communications.”
“We rely on dispatchers to calmly assess any emergency call, and determine the appropriate response teams to be sent out to those in need of protection of life and preservation of property,” it states.
Adding that dispatchers provide lifesaving services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the proclamation states that “the safety of our local police officers, firefighters and EMS personnel is dependent upon the quality and accuracy of information obtained from citizens” who call 911.
Also at last week’s meeting, the commissioners approved a three-year contract with Teamsters Local Union 538, representing the county’s three detectives.
Officials noted that through months of negotiations, and gouging through arbitrations, the new contract includes a 3 percent pay increase each year for three years, along with changes to on-call pay and a uniform allowance of $100 per year.
Other Business
• Michael Smith of Leechburg was appointed to fill an unexpired term on the county’s Housing Authority board. The term will expire Feb. 1, 2025.
• The commissioners approved a five-year contract with Full Service Network for internet services. Officials noted that the new provider will save the county around $476 per month.