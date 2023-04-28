KITTANNING – Last year, Armstrong County's two unpaid humane police officers — Amber Phillps and Chris Jirak O’Donnell — were very busy investigating 102 cases across the county’s 664 square miles.
Together they saw 901 animals: 256 dogs, 240 cats, 201 fowl (100 roosters, 57 chickens, 44 ducks), 39 equines (21 minis, 11 horses, 7 donkeys), 49 sheep, 35 cattle, 34 goats, 25 rabbits, 13 ferrets, 6 gerbils, 2 pigs and 1 gecko.
Last year, 19 individuals faced 138 charges including two felonies, 53 misdemeanors and 83 summaries.
Highlights from the year include:
- May 24 — Ford City Lions Club raised more than $1,700 to purchase bullet-proof vests for Armstrong County's two HPOs.
- June 14 — More than 30 cats were found abandoned at a trailer in Cowanshannock Township. It took several months for a team of volunteers to trap, spay and neuter, provide medical care, and place all cats. Their owners face felony, misdemeanor and summary charges.
- Sept. 6 — Keri Beth Wolfe of New Bethlehem was sentenced to one to five years in a state correctional facility for a felony aggravated cruelty to animals, misdemeanor cruelty to animals and neglect of animals charges, and prohibition of owning animals. On March 22, 2021 a search warrant was served at Wolfe’s Templeton house where 23 deceased animals were discovered, including seven rabbits, five dogs, five cats and kittens, three chickens, two ducks and one pot-bellied pig.
- Sept. 25 — A SUV was donated to the humane program through Animal Friends, the Ramage Family Trust, the ACMH Medical Staff Foundation, the Armstrong County Community Foundation, the Kozakiewicz Family Fund and Kay Detrick Owen.
- Dec. 24 — Cooper, the chocolate lab that had been abandoned on the side of a dirt road in Plum Creek Township on Nov. 17, was captured and arrived at Orphans of the Storm for a real-life Christmas miracle. He is now in a loving home.
Humane Animal Allies promotes respect and compassion for all living creatures in the hearts and minds of those in our community. To learn more about the program or any of the above highlighted stories, visit www.humaneanimalallies.org.