RAYBURN TWP. – An inmate at the Armstrong County Jail reportedly died sometime between 11 and 11:30 a.m. on April 25 at the Rayburn Township facility.
According to state police, a 28-year-old man hung himself in his cell inside the jail, located along Staleys Courts Road.
The victim was later identified as John Jenkins of Avonmore by Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers. An autopsy was scheduled to take place sometime this week.
No signs of foul play are suspected, police said. The case remains under investigation.
No further information was released as of press time.