KITTANNING – In light of efforts over the past few years to preserve the cupola atop the Armstrong County Courthouse, officials were presented with a special gift last week from the Armstrong County Historical Museum and Genealogical Society.
“We were in support of this from Day 1,” society vice president Tyler Woodside said of the project, completed in 2021 but with new lighting added this year. “The restoration turned out beautiful.”
On behalf of the historic group, Woodside presented the county with a framed original photo of the courthouse and old jail, depicting the landmark structure in 1953 after an expansion project.
The large photo was presented to county commissioners Don Myers and Pat Fabian at their regular meeting on Oct. 20. Commissioner Jason Renshaw was absent.
With the cupola lit up for occasions such as Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Fabian said “it really stands out coming across the bridge.”
“It’s wonderful to see the preservation efforts,” Woodside said.
A plaque on the framed photo states, “Presented to the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners in appreciation for restoration and preservation of the courthouse cupola, 2020-2022.”
Myers said the cupola and area around the top of the courthouse had fallen into very bad disrepair.
“There were some things literally hanging on,” he said. “We’re pretty pleased and proud of the job.”
Myers also credited the historical society for its efforts, and urged residents to visit its museum in Kittanning.
Woodside noted that the group recently acquired the old Kittanning train station property, describing the work that lies ahead as a “major undertaking.”
Now focused on restoration of the old train depot, Woodside said the group wants to eventually turn the site into a historic attraction for the area.
The commissioners said they would help advocate for funding for the project.
“We appreciate your support for the project,” Woodside said. “We’re here for the community.”
Other Business
• The commissioners proclaimed Oct. 13 as Christine Marie Schall Day in the county, in honor of the resident’s 105th birthday. According to the proclamation, Schall was born in 1917, moving from Clarion County to the village of Margaret where she attended school. She married Earl Schall in 1938, and they lived in East Kittanning where they raised two children, David and Mary Jane. Schall has two grandchildren and one great-grandson.
• Susan “Susie” Davis was recognized on her retirement from the Armstrong County Court of Common Pleas. She said she worked in the courts for a total of 34 years, with 10 years in a private practice.
• Approval was given for the county’s 2022 Community Development Block Grant application. The funding request totals $475,030 and includes $227,353 for a water line replacement project along Willow Way in Cadogan Township, $83,030 for the Brownstown area road reconstruction project in Kiskiminetas Township, $53,665 for the Bishop Hill and Coal Street reconstruction project in Manor Township and $25,478 for a reconstruction project along Railroad Drive, also in Manor Township.
• Sandy Ager of Kittanning was reappointed to a five-year term on the Housing Authority of Armstrong County.