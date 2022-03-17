KITTANNING – With two months to go until the primary election, Armstrong County officials said recently they are still awaiting clarity on crucial election issues.
In a press release issued last week by James Webb, the county’s director of election, officials note that though a decision has been made regarding the congressional maps that will be used in the commonwealth, “there is still a great deal of uncertainty surrounding the future of the state’s legislative maps.”
Armstrong commissioner Don Myers said that there is an increased amount of pressure and cost put on counties to complete election tasks.
“We need a clear and final decision,” he said.
As the appeal period on the legislative maps closed March 7, the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania filed an amicus brief with the Supreme Court to request the court expedite its decision and offer counties a reasonable amount of time to complete the tasks associated with the May primary election, should it consider adjusting the election calendar with respect to the General Assembly’s seats.
“Armstrong County is not taking a side in this situation, but is advocating for a quick decision,” county commissioner Jason Renshaw added.
Officials said Armstrong County cannot complete election tasks such as preparing ballots for absentee, mail-in, military and overseas voters, or programming voting machines, until a decision is handed down since it is currently unknown which candidates are running in each district.
“Regardless of what happens, Armstrong County will conduct an accurate and successful election,” commissioner Pat Fabian said. “Our county resources are already stretched thin, the proposed timelines will cause unneeded stress on election departments and election workers here and across the state.”