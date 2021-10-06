SOUTH BUFFALO TWP. – The Armstrong County Commissioners announced last week a new partnership with the Regional Industrial Development Corporation of Southwestern Pennsylvania (RIDC) to support the development of the Northpointe Industrial Park through joint marketing and repositioning with the goal of attracting additional tenants and job opportunities in technology and light industrial sectors.
“Working with a premiere development organization like RIDC opens many opportunities for the attraction of businesses and job growth within Northpointe,” said Don Myers, chairman of the Board of Commissioners. “RIDC has the expertise and proven track record of developing parks and attracting regional, national and global companies to them.”
A not-for-profit entity, RIDC owns more than 2,800 acres of land in 11 industrial parks, and manages over 50 buildings throughout southwestern Pennsylvania. RIDC developed the first building in West Hills Industrial Park in Armstrong County and sold it in 2011.
According to RIDC President Donald Smith Jr., the development of large projects like Northpointe have been RIDC’s specialty.
“They need to be positioned, marketed and effectively developed to meet the needs of the companies that are driving economic growth in today’s marketplace,” Smith said. “We know how committed Armstrong County is to bringing businesses and jobs to the community, and we share that vision.”
Board of Commissioners vice chairman Jason Renshaw shares his enthusiasm for the venture with his fellow board members.
“RIDC has a long track record for catalyzing economic growth in the communities they partner with, especially in attracting tech and light industrial jobs,” Renshaw said.
Commissioner Pat Fabian agrees.
“I have no doubt, that with their expertise and network on our side, we will stimulate growth at this site,” Fabian said.
Northpointe Industrial Park was established in the early 2000s and is located in South Buffalo Township. The park is a 30-minute drive north of Pittsburgh along Route 28 (Exit 18). Northpointe is a 925-acre, mixed-use community that provides space for existing office and light industrial facilities. Additional space is available for future retail and residential development. There are more than 550 people employed in the park within 11 different buildings that span approximately 375,000 square feet. For more information, visit: armstrongidc.org/locations/northpointe/.