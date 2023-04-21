HARRISBURG – State Sens. Joe Pittman (R-41) and Scott Hutchinson (R-21) and state Reps. Donna Oberlander (R-63), Abby Major (R-60) and Marci Mustello (R-11) recently announced the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) has awarded more than $3.4 million in funding for projects in Armstrong County.
“Wastewater projects are an essential part of maintaining the health and safety of our communities, but often come with a high cost,” Pittman said. “I’m pleased this state support will help to ensure necessary improvements are made, while reducing the burden on local residents. These projects will improve water availability and quality, as well as promote conservation activities, benefitting all those living in the region.”
Cowanshannock Township Municipal Authority has been awarded $2,724,000 in funding (a low-interest loan of nearly $1.44 million and a grant of nearly $1.29 million) to make needed wastewater treatment plant improvements. The Municipal Authority serves 384 residential customers in Cowanshannock Township.
In 2019, the state Department of Environmental Protection found that Cowanshannock Township Municipal Authority was not properly disposing of treated industrial wastewater. To address the matter, the authority intends to connect the Yatesboro Water Treatment Plant to the Shannock Valley General Services Authority’s public sewer system.
“The funding will be used to improve the Yatesboro Water Treatment Plant, which will benefit public health,” said Oberlander. “Adequate sewer systems play important roles in sanitation and disease prevention. Wastewater can contaminate the local environment and drinking water supply, thereby increasing the risk of disease transmission.”
A grant of $742,947 has been awarded to the Municipal Authority of Buffalo Township located in Butler County, to replace lead water lines in the Borough of Freeport in Armstrong County. The PENNVEST grant will be used to replace service lines to 133 dwellings.
“Lead water lines are dangerous to a person’s health, especially young children,” Major said. “The cost to replace these pipes without state assistance would have resulted in rate increases that the residents would have been unable to afford. I’m pleased PENNVEST agreed to support this important project.”
“I’m glad the Municipal Authority of Buffalo Township was successful in its pursuit of funding for this project, which will help improve service reliability, water quality and overall community health without a bill increase for local residents,” said Hutchinson.
“Thanks to this state grant, the system’s infrastructure will be improved significantly with the removal and replacement of aging lead service lines,” Mustello said. “Upon the project’s completion, the community will benefit from increased water availability, water conservation enhancements and improved service reliability.”