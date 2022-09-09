HARRISBURG – Three Armstrong County projects received a total of $851,500 in funding as part of a $90 million effort to assist more than 330 projects across Pennsylvania focused on creating new recreational opportunities, conserving natural resources and helping revitalize local communities, according to Sen. Joe Pittman (R-41) and Rep. Abby Major (R-60).

The lion’s share of the overall funding — $710,000 — is for the design of the Kiski Bridge rehabilitation project.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos