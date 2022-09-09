HARRISBURG – Three Armstrong County projects received a total of $851,500 in funding as part of a $90 million effort to assist more than 330 projects across Pennsylvania focused on creating new recreational opportunities, conserving natural resources and helping revitalize local communities, according to Sen. Joe Pittman (R-41) and Rep. Abby Major (R-60).
The lion’s share of the overall funding — $710,000 — is for the design of the Kiski Bridge rehabilitation project.
Built in 1899 to span the Kiski River in Gilpin Township, the bridge and 14 miles of the former Kiski Junction Railroad are being developed into a trail, maintained by Armstrong Trails. They will connect 130-plus miles of continuous, off-road, ADA-compliant trails in Armstrong, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion and Westmoreland counties. It also will connect to other trails, including the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail.
“Outdoor recreation and trails have provided a major spark to the economies of many communities throughout Pennsylvania,” said Pittman. “The bridge and trail connections this project will create will help to attract more tourism and important economic activity to the small towns along the Kiski and Allegheny rivers, such as Freeport, Leechburg, Gilpin, Ford City and Kittanning.”
Another $71,500 in funding will be used for the rehabilitation of Gilpin Leechburg Park, Gilpin Township. The work will include construction of a pedestrian walkway, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts and parking area; installation of fencing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
And South Buffalo Township will receive $70,000 for the rehabilitation of the township’s Northpointe Park, with the work to include construction of a pedestrian walkway and parking area; installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.
“I’m happy to support these three worthwhile projects,” Major said. “It is important for there to be recreational opportunities easily available in order to encourage people, and especially children, to go outside and exercise. Too many people are missing the outdoor offerings readily available in our area. The pandemic reduced personal interactions. I’m hopeful these upgrades will promote more connections.”
The grants are administered by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Community Conservation Partnerships Program. Funding comes from the Keystone Fund, which is generated from a portion of Pennsylvania’s realty transfer tax; the Environmental Stewardship Fund; the ATV/Snowmobile Fund generated through fees for licenses; and federal monies.