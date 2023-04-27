KITTANNING – Armstrong County Commissioners took time at their April 20 meeting to celebrate the many volunteers who give their time to county agencies.
Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian proclaimed April 16-22 as Volunteer Recognition Week.
“We’re just one agency that relies on our volunteers,” Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging executive director Janet Talerico told the commissioners. “They help us do the services that we provide.”
Talerico said that her agency was supported by 146 volunteers last year, contributing nearly 10,000 hours of help during the year.
“They’re such a critical component to the success of many organizations,” Myers said in thanking all those who volunteer their time.
The commissioners also encouraged others in the county to step forward to volunteer for organizations in their communities.
Other Business
• The commissioners also proclaimed April as Fair Housing Month.
• Approval was given for an agreement with Noble Environmental Specialty Recycling, which will hold a household waste and electronic recycling day for county residents on Sept. 27. Details will follow close to the date.
• Officials approved a contract in the amount of $21,000 with Tyler Technologies for software upgrades.