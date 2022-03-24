KITTANNING – Armstrong County will apply for a $1 million grant to help pay for a new swimming pool at the county-owned Belmont Complex near Kittanning.
At their meeting on March 17, county commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian approved the application for a $1 million Local Share Account grant through the state Department of Community and Economic Development.
The funding will be used toward the county’s MORE (Multi Outdoor Recreation and Entertainment) Project at the Belmont, removing the aging swimming pool and replacing it with a new, smaller pool.
The commissioners explained that while the current swimming pool continues to lose large quantities of water, it will remain open this summer. They said a new Friends of the Belmont group has been formed, and is working to boost interest and funding for the pool.
They also said that even if the county receives the $1 million grant, significantly more money must be raised for the $3,077,103 project.
“This is one effort,” Myers said of the county’s hopes to keep the pool open and to “make it great again.”
“It’s still going to be a tough decision,” Fabian added, noting that the county would still need to find $2 million even if the $1 million grant is approved. He said the pool only had 83 memberships last summer.
“You can’t sell enough pool memberships to pay $3 million-plus,” Myers said. “It’s not something you can ask people to pay for through taxes.”
Myers explained that the project would need to be done in multiple stages, especially since “costs went through the roof” in the past year or so.
He also said the new Friends group will be eligible to apply for some grants for which the county doesn’t qualify.
“We’re trying — we’re going down every avenue,” he said, noting that the commissioners have also reached out to their state representatives to help find funding for the project.
Plans include the demolition of the existing pool, decking and infrastructure, and the construction of a new pool and infrastructure. That will include new fencing, a zero-entry area, water play features and perimeter lighting.
Myers said that a smaller pool would better serve the visitors, and would cost less money to staff and operate. He said it would be too costly to try to repair the large, existing pool.
“At the end of the day, it’s over 60 years old,” he said
Other Business
• The commissioners approved an agreement with the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission for the placement of drug overdose emergency kits in the county courthouse.
• An amendment was approved in the county’s agreement with Armstrong Habitat For Humanity, as part of the county’s blight program. Originally, funding had been awarded through Habitat to demolish two blighted properties in Kittanning. Instead, officials said one of the properties will be rehabilitated, and funding will move to the demolition of a third property in Kittanning.
• County elections officials noted that May 2 is the last day to register to vote for the May 17 primary election, and that mail-in ballot applications must be submitted no later than May 10.