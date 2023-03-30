KITTANNING – The following events and lunch menus have been announced for the various Armstrong County Area Agency on Aging senior centers for April:
Upcoming Events
• Distant — April 6, Veggie Day and bingo; April 13, Cookie Day and bingo; April 20, Fruit Day and bingo; April 27, English muffins and toast, and bingo.
• Bradys Bend — Open Mondays and Wednesdays with socialization each day.
• Dayton — Baking, games, puzzles, socialization, music and Wii every weekday. April 3, baking for Easter; April 4, making candy for Easter treats; April 5, Site Council meeting at 9:30 a.m., Easter dinner, music and singing, and poems; April 7, center closed; April 10, talk about your Easter; April 24, Fun Day treat.
• Parker — Open Monday through Thursday, with cards and socialization each day. April 3, bingo at 10 a.m.; April 10, bingo at 10 a.m.; April 11, Veggie Day; April 17, bingo at 10 a.m.; April 20, wear blue or green; April 24, bingo at 10 a.m.
Lunch Menu
April 3, warm roast beef sandwich; April 4, open face turkey sandwich; April 5, ham with fruit sauce; April 6, chicken parmesan; April 7, centers closed; April 10, individual pepperoni pizza; April 11, seafood salad; April 12, Swiss steak; April 13, roast beef; April 14, Hawaiian pork loin; April 17, mango BBQ chicken breast; April 18, western omelet; April 19, hot beef sandwich; April 20, creamy parmesan pork chop; April 21, pasta and meatballs; April 24, salisbury steak; April 25, pot roast; April 26, stuffed pepper; April 27, chicken cacciatore; April 28, BBQ pork ribette.